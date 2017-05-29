The XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. Indicator XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse_HTF