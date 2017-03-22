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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trade on qualified RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8043
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
A trade strategy based on the RSI indicator. Checks if there is enough money before opening a position.
Initial check:
- to open BUY: RSI on bar "1" < 45
- to open SELL: RSI on bar "1" > 55
Confirmation of opening:
- to open BUY: RSI on bars from "2" to "2"+"CountBars" < 45
- to open SELL: RSI on bars from "2" to "2"+"CountBars" > 55
Position modification: uses the close price of the bar "1" as the basic value.
The EA shows the following results on H1 with default parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17849
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