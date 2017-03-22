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Trade on qualified RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8043
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

A trade strategy based on the RSI indicator. Checks if there is enough money before opening a position.

Initial check:

  • to open BUY: R‌SI on bar "1" < 45
  • to open SELL: R‌SI on bar "1" > 55

Confirmation of opening: 

  • to open BUY: R‌SI on bars from "2" to "2"+"CountBars" < 45
  • to open SELL: R‌SI on bars from "2" to "2"+"CountBars" > 55

Position modification: uses the close price of the bar "1" as the basic value.

The EA shows the following results on H1 with default parameters:

Trade on qualified RSI result

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17849

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