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SSL_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Kalenzo
A trend indicator SSL, marking trend change moments using colored icons, with the possibility to generate alerts, send emails and push-notifications.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The SSL_Alert indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17845
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