CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SSL_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9646
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
SSL_Alert.mq5 (28.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Kalenzo

A trend indicator SSL, marking trend change moments using colored icons, with the possibility to generate alerts, send emails and push-notifications.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The SSL_Alert‌ indicator

Fig1. The SSL_Alert‌ indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17845

Exp_SSL Exp_SSL

A trading system using the SSL indicator.

SSL_HTF SSL_HTF

The SSL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

ColorParabolic_Alert ColorParabolic_Alert

The ColorParabolic semaphore signal indicator featuring alerts, sending emails and push notifications.

Trade on qualified RSI Trade on qualified RSI

A trade strategy based on the RSI indicator. Checks if there is enough money before opening a position.