CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SSL_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7109
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
SSL.mq5 (13.96 KB) view
SSL_HTF.mq5 (16.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The SSL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled SSL.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The SSL_HTF indicator

Fig1. The SSL_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17843

ColorKeltnerCandles ColorKeltnerCandles

This indicator colors candlesticks in different colors depending on the strength and direction of the trend, using Keltner channels

Steve Cartwright Trader Camel CCI MACD Steve Cartwright Trader Camel CCI MACD

The EA uses two Moving Averages, one MACD and one CCI. OnTradeTransaction is used to receive position opening time.

Exp_SSL Exp_SSL

A trading system using the SSL indicator.

SSL_Alert SSL_Alert

A trend indicator SSL, marking trend change moments using colored icons, with the possibility to generate alerts, send emails and push-notifications.