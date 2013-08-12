CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Hull_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9375
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
hull_candles.mq5 (7.57 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An indicator in the form of candlestick based on the Heiken Ashi algorithms and two averages.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 28.02.2008.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Figure 1. The Hull_Candles indicator

Figure 1. The Hull_Candles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1784

Percentage_Price_Oscillator Percentage_Price_Oscillator

A non-normalized oscillator.

MACD Divergence MACD Divergence

This indicator will plot divergence lines on the MACD indicator and will give buy and sell signal by displaying green and red arrows.

Trend Score Trend Score

A simple trend indicator based on counting of the number of bullish and bearish candlesticks.

RSIImproved RSIImproved

A combined indicator, constructed on the basis of two RSI oscillators