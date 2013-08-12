Join our fan page
Hull_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
An indicator in the form of candlestick based on the Heiken Ashi algorithms and two averages.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 28.02.2008.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Figure 1. The Hull_Candles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1784
