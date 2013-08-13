Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSIImproved - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8988
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Fedor Igumnov
A combined indicator, built on the basis of two RSI oscillators.
This indicator calculates the value of the RSI indicator with the RSIPeriodOriginal period and the value of RSI with the RSIPeriodRotated period. Then it turns RSIPeriodRotated 180 degrees relative to the level of 50 points (100-RSI). Finds the difference between the original value of the first indicator and the inverted value of the second one. Then it calculates the derivative of this difference.
The colored cloud is formed from two RSI indicators.
A gray histogram is the difference between the original value and the inverted value.
An orange line is a derivative of the histogram (the rate of change of the difference between the original value and the inverted value).
Figure 1. The RSIImproved indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1788
A simple trend indicator based on counting of the number of bullish and bearish candlesticks.Hull_Candles
An indicator in the form of candlesticks based on the Heiken Ashi algorithms and two averages.
The RMI (Relative Momentum Index) indicator is an improved version of RSI, momentum is included in the calculation.ImpulseOsMA
The indicator draws bars based on Elder's impulse system.