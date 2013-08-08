Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Velocity_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7425
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
TrendLaboratory
The Momentum oscillator with a triple averaging and a signal line. In this case, the triple averaging is used for filtering the direction of the indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 06.03.2008.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Figure 1. The Velocity_v2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1779
A trend indicator with four statesTrendChannel
The indicator draws two trend lines for the closest price extremes
This indicator will plot divergence lines on the MACD indicator and will give buy and sell signal by displaying green and red arrows.Percentage_Price_Oscillator
A non-normalized oscillator.