Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11643
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
nsi2000
The indicator draws two trend lines for the closest price extremes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2008.
Figure 1. The TrendChannel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1775
FiboPivot_V2
A pivot with Fibo levels on the basis of daily candlesticksRenko Line Break vs RSI EA
An Expert Advisor based on two indicators - Renko Line Break and RSI. It trades stop orders.
Bollinger_Squeeze_v9
A trend indicator with four statesVelocity_v2
The Momentum oscillator with a triple averaging and a signal line.