TrendChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
11643
(31)
nsi2000

The indicator draws two trend lines for the closest price extremes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2008.

Figure 1. The TrendChannel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1775

