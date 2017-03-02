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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aroon oscillator 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is an upgraded version of Aroon oscillator that uses quantile bands for levels and can filter either prices, result or both in order to lessen the false signals number.
Code has been changed in order to reflect the latest changes in the new builds of metatrader 5. Also, some code optimization has been made.
The indicator is multi time frame version with usual set of alerts and usual set of choice of 22 prices included.
Code has been changed in order to reflect the latest changes in the new builds of metatrader 5. Also, some code optimization has been made.
The indicator is multi time frame version with usual set of alerts and usual set of choice of 22 prices included.
DMA (general)
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Fractal_WeightOscillator_HTF
The Fractal_WeightOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.3D Moving Average Indicator
Demonstration of 3D visualization.