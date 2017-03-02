CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

3D Moving Average Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Pavlov
Sergey Pavlov

Sergey Pavlov

4.8 (29)
1. I will do whatever your advisor profitable.
2. Multifactorial spend any of your research indicator and suggest a profitable trading strategy for him.
10 articles 17 codes 30 topics 1120 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10445
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
example3D.mq5 (10.25 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\3D\
GM.mqh (3.77 KB) view
IGO.mqh (29.95 KB) view
USC.mqh (14.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Demonstration of three-dimensional visualization possibilities in MetaTrader 5.

A surface is generated using a series of iMA indicators. The surface is displayed in a three-dimensional coordinate system.

The coordinate system can be rotated about the vertical Z axis by changing the slope of the X or Y axes. Moving the center of coordinates along the Z axis will change the coloring of the grid lines: red color — nodes are above the XY plane, blue means they are below the plane.

Fig. 1. Demonstration of the 3D Moving Average.

Fig. 1. Demonstration of the 3D Moving Average

Note:
  • Formation of a 3D surface requires some time.
  • Select the minimum chart scale.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17183

Fractal_WeightOscillator_HTF Fractal_WeightOscillator_HTF

The Fractal_WeightOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Aroon oscillator 2 Aroon oscillator 2

Aroon oscillator, next version.

JK BullP AutoTrader JK BullP AutoTrader

The Expert Advisor uses the iBullsPower (Bulls Power) indicator.

Gandalf_PRO Gandalf_PRO

The creation of the Expert Advisor stems from the topic "Neural networks - where to start studying them".