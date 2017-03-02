Demonstration of three-dimensional visualization possibilities in MetaTrader 5.

A surface is generated using a series of iMA indicators. The surface is displayed in a three-dimensional coordinate system.

The coordinate system can be rotated about the vertical Z axis by changing the slope of the X or Y axes. Moving the center of coordinates along the Z axis will change the coloring of the grid lines: red color — nodes are above the XY plane, blue means they are below the plane.

Fig. 1. Demonstration of the 3D Moving Average