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3D Moving Average Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Demonstration of three-dimensional visualization possibilities in MetaTrader 5.
A surface is generated using a series of iMA indicators. The surface is displayed in a three-dimensional coordinate system.
The coordinate system can be rotated about the vertical Z axis by changing the slope of the X or Y axes. Moving the center of coordinates along the Z axis will change the coloring of the grid lines: red color — nodes are above the XY plane, blue means they are below the plane.
Fig. 1. Demonstration of the 3D Moving AverageNote:
- Formation of a 3D surface requires some time.
- Select the minimum chart scale.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17183
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