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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DMA (general) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Here is a "DMA" indicator that calculates "DMA" (the same thing as DEMA but this one can be applied to SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA instead of just EMA).
That way it adds possible "DEMA" versions that did not exist before and extends the family of moving averages by adding 3 new versions that did not exist at all before.
That way it adds possible "DEMA" versions that did not exist before and extends the family of moving averages by adding 3 new versions that did not exist at all before.
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