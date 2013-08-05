CodeBaseSections
FiboPivot_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
15869
(34)
fibopivot_v2.mq5 (13.43 KB)
Real author:

Kalenzo

A pivot with Fibo levels on the basis of the daily candlesticks.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2008.

Figure 1. The FiboPivot_V2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776

