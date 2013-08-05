Watch how to download trading robots for free
FiboPivot_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 15869
Real author:
Kalenzo
A pivot with Fibo levels on the basis of the daily candlesticks.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2008.
Figure 1. The FiboPivot_V2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
