CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RoundLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8575
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
roundlevels.mq5 (7.66 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Martes

Many traders consider "round" levels, i.e. those in which the vertical coordinate (in points) ends with "00", as support or resistance levels. Example - the levels of 1.5800 and 1.5900 for EURUSD. The RoundLevels indicator draws two closest "round" levels above and two below the current price.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.03.2008.

Figure 1. The RoundLevels indicator

Figure 1. The RoundLevels indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1774

DeMarker_HTF DeMarker_HTF

DeMark's oscillator with an option of setting a fixed timeframe for the calculation of the indicator in the input parameters.

Demo_IndicatorSetString Demo_IndicatorSetString

An example of how to use the IndicatorSetString() function. A simple indicator that shows how to create a label, e.g. "Overbought level" for each level.

Renko Line Break vs RSI EA Renko Line Break vs RSI EA

An Expert Advisor based on two indicators - Renko Line Break and RSI. It trades stop orders.

FiboPivot_V2 FiboPivot_V2

A pivot with Fibo levels on the basis of daily candlesticks