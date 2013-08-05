Join our fan page
RoundLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8575
-
Real author:
Martes
Many traders consider "round" levels, i.e. those in which the vertical coordinate (in points) ends with "00", as support or resistance levels. Example - the levels of 1.5800 and 1.5900 for EURUSD. The RoundLevels indicator draws two closest "round" levels above and two below the current price.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.03.2008.
Figure 1. The RoundLevels indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1774
