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SuperSR6_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The SuperSR6 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, save the compiled SuperSR6.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. Indicator SuperSR6_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17742
Intersection of two Moving Averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are virtual.Exp_ICHI_OSC
Trading system based on the signals of the ICHI_OSC indicator
The smoothed StrangeIndicator oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction.Pinball machine
Trade direction is chosen based on a random number generator. Stop Loss and Take Profit are set based on the random number generator. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin. The code contains protection against the "not enough money" error.