An example of how to use IndicatorSetString(). A simple indicator that shows how to create a label, e.g. "Overbought level" for each level.



Using the #property compiler directives for the indicator, which is drawn in a separate window, you can specify the required horizontal levels, for example:

#property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_level2 50 #property indicator_level3 70

In addition, the IndicatorSetString() function can be used for adding labels to each level and even changing the labels dynamically when necessary:

IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT , 0 , "First Level (index 0)" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT , 1 , "Second Level (index 1)" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT , 2 , "Third Level (index 2)" );

Note

