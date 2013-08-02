CodeBaseSections
DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6137
(23)
Real author:

ycomp

DeMark's Oscillator with an option of setting a fixed timeframe for the calculation of the indicator in the input parameters.

//+-------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters          |
//+-------------------------------------+ 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Chart period
input uint DeMarker_Period=14;             // Averaging period
input int Shift=0;                         // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.04.2008.

Figure 1. The DeMarker_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1770

