Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6137
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
ycomp
DeMark's Oscillator with an option of setting a fixed timeframe for the calculation of the indicator in the input parameters.
//+-------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Chart period input uint DeMarker_Period=14; // Averaging period input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in barsThis indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.04.2008.
Figure 1. The DeMarker_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1770
Demo_IndicatorSetString
An example of how to use the IndicatorSetString() function. A simple indicator that shows how to create a label, e.g. "Overbought level" for each level.Simple Hedge Panel
A panel for opening and closing positions on several financial symbols in one click.
RoundLevels
The RoundLevels indicator draws two closest "round" levels above the current price and two more below itRenko Line Break vs RSI EA
An Expert Advisor based on two indicators - Renko Line Break and RSI. It trades stop orders.