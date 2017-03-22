The smoothed Money Flow Index oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction. Depending on the value of the indicator's input parameter:

input ENUM_COLOR_MODE Mode=ENUM_LEVELS;

There are two variants of histogram coloring:

Breakout of overbought/oversold levels; Change of direction.

For better histogram readability, the indicator is performed in zero relative symmetric form, and its values vary from -50 to +50.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The ColorXMFI_Histogram indicator