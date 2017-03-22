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XOSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Sharipov Ainur
A semaphore signal indicator. Its code does not contain averaging algorithms.
Fig1. The XOSignal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17636
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