Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Condition to open Buy: if the value of the first MA is greater than the second MA on the first bar, and the current price has broken the Low of the last six bars:

if (iMAGet(handle_iMA_first, 1 )>iMAGet(handle_iMA_second, 1 ) && m_symbol. Bid ()<= iLowest (m_symbol.Name(), Period (), MODE_LOW , 6 , 1 ))

Condition to open Buy: if the value of the first MA is lower than the second MA on the first bar, and the current price has broken the High of the last six bars:

if (iMAGet(handle_iMA_first, 1 )<iMAGet(handle_iMA_second, 1 ) && m_symbol. Bid ()>= iHighest (m_symbol.Name(), Period (), MODE_HIGH , 6 , 1 ))



