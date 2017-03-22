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Currencyprofits_01.1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5566
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Condition to open Buy: if the value of the first MA is greater than the second MA on the first bar, and the current price has broken the Low of the last six bars:

      //--- Buy
      if(iMAGet(handle_iMA_first,1)>iMAGet(handle_iMA_second,1) &&  
         m_symbol.Bid()<=iLowest(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),MODE_LOW,6,1))

Condition to open Buy: if the value of the first MA is lower than the second MA on the first bar, and the current price has broken the High of the last six bars:

      //--- Sell
      if(iMAGet(handle_iMA_first,1)<iMAGet(handle_iMA_second,1) &&  
         m_symbol.Bid()>=iHighest(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),MODE_HIGH,6,1))

Currencyprofits_01.1 tester

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17641

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