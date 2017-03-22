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Currencyprofits_01.1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Condition to open Buy: if the value of the first MA is greater than the second MA on the first bar, and the current price has broken the Low of the last six bars:
//--- Buy if(iMAGet(handle_iMA_first,1)>iMAGet(handle_iMA_second,1) && m_symbol.Bid()<=iLowest(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),MODE_LOW,6,1))
Condition to open Buy: if the value of the first MA is lower than the second MA on the first bar, and the current price has broken the High of the last six bars:
//--- Sell if(iMAGet(handle_iMA_first,1)<iMAGet(handle_iMA_second,1) && m_symbol.Bid()>=iHighest(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),MODE_HIGH,6,1))
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17641
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