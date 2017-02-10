Inverse fisher transform version of nonlag smoothed RSX.

Since RSX is already a "smoother than RSI" RSI, if you wish to turn the nonlag smoothing off, then simple set the nonlag smoothing period to <=1.

This version is extended (compared to MetaTrader 4 version NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX) with a set of 22 price types and a bit different look and feel (using the MetaTrader 5 possibilities).