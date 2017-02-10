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NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Inverse fisher transform version of nonlag smoothed RSX.
Since RSX is already a "smoother than RSI" RSI, if you wish to turn the nonlag smoothing off, then simple set the nonlag smoothing period to <=1.
This version is extended (compared to MetaTrader 4 version NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX) with a set of 22 price types and a bit different look and feel (using the MetaTrader 5 possibilities).
When run on the price chart, the script modifies stop loss or take profit of all open orders for the current instrument.CashMachine 5min
The Expert Advisor uses the iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators. Three virtual levels to protect profit.
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - RSI.Dsl - macd
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - MACD (MetaTrader 5)