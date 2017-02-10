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Indicators

NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Inverse fisher transform version of nonlag smoothed RSX.

Since RSX is already a "smoother than RSI" RSI, if you wish to turn the nonlag smoothing off, then simple set the nonlag smoothing period to <=1.

This version is extended (compared to MetaTrader 4 version NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX) with a set of 22 price types and a bit different look and feel (using the MetaTrader 5 possibilities).

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When run on the price chart, the script modifies stop loss or take profit of all open orders for the current instrument.

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