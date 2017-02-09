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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Inverse Fisher Transform version of nonlag smoothed RSX.
Since RSX is already a "smoother than RSI" RSI, if you wish to turn the nonlag smoothing off, then simple set the nonlag smoothing period to <=1.
Inverse Fisher Transform enhances the extremes, and it makes the indicators usable for both trend mode as well as the reversal mode.
OrderNotify
Small Expert which sends email notification of last opened and closed order.CloseOrders (With further filtering)
This script allows you to close orders with one click, filtering by profit, loss, magic number and comment.
Dsl - rsi
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - RSI (MetaTrader 4).Dsl - MACD
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - MACD.