CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
36796
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Inverse Fisher Transform version of nonlag smoothed RSX.

Since RSX is already a "smoother than RSI" RSI, if you wish to turn the nonlag smoothing off, then simple set the nonlag smoothing period to <=1.

Inverse Fisher Transform enhances the extremes, and it makes the indicators usable for both trend mode as well as the reversal mode.

OrderNotify OrderNotify

Small Expert which sends email notification of last opened and closed order.

CloseOrders (With further filtering) CloseOrders (With further filtering)

This script allows you to close orders with one click, filtering by profit, loss, magic number and comment.

Dsl - rsi Dsl - rsi

Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - RSI (MetaTrader 4).

Dsl - MACD Dsl - MACD

Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - MACD.