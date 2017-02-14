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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dsl - macd - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MACD is usually calculated with an addition of one signal line
That is a long used trading system and has it's merits. But that way is somewhat lacking when it comes to ranging markets (it can not detect false signals in ranging market)
This version is using dsl (discontinued signal lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection. As usual, testing is advised before usage.
That is a long used trading system and has it's merits. But that way is somewhat lacking when it comes to ranging markets (it can not detect false signals in ranging market)
This version is using dsl (discontinued signal lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection. As usual, testing is advised before usage.
Dsl - RSI
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - RSI.NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX
NonLag smoothed inverse fisher transform of RSX (MetaTrader 5 version).
Dsl - rsx
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - RSX.Dsl - stochastic
Dsl (discontinued signal line) - stochastic for MetaTrader 5.