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NRTR_extr_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Ramdass
The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR_extr algorithm.
Fig1. The NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17516
NRTR_ZigZag
The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR algorithm.Rabbit3
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