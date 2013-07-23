Real author:

Ulterior (FF)

An interpretation of Stieve Nisson's 'Three Line Break' strategy. Levels are determined by the closing prices. Blue lines denote support, red - resistance, dotted lines - candidates.

The parameter of the LB indicator sets the number of levels for a breakthrough. After a certain number of points, the lines of the levels on the specified timeframe are trailed. Only levels of a higher timeframe are shown on the chart.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.11.2008.

Figure 1. The SR_TLB indicator