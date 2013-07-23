Watch how to download trading robots for free
Damiani_volatmeter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The volatility meter with the indication in the form of a colored cloud. When a trend is weak, the cloud is gray, when it is strong, the cloud is orange.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 14.04.2008.
Figure 1. The Damiani_volatmeter indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1749
MQL4 to MQL5 compatibility library
Version 1.2 - MQL5\Include\mql4compat.mqhJeromeClock
The indicator displays the time in different time zones on a chart