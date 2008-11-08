CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R - indicator for MetaTrader 4

34701
(26)
m_TLB_OC_v02.mq4 (23.07 KB) view
Blue lines are support levels, Red ones are resistance levels.

The dashed lines are candidates.

The amount of considered lines on a break through is regulated by LB paramter of the indicator.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8547

