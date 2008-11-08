Watch how to download trading robots for free
ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R - indicator for MetaTrader 4
34701
-
Blue lines are support levels, Red ones are resistance levels.
The dashed lines are candidates.
The amount of considered lines on a break through is regulated by LB paramter of the indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8547
