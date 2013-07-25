CodeBaseSections
RSI Fan - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ifanrsi.mq5 (4.84 KB) view
A fan of RSI indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressions:

  • arithmetic
  • geometric
  • Fibonacci numbers
  • Leonardo numbers


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1751

MA Fan MA Fan

A fan of MA indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressions

SR_TLB SR_TLB

An interpretation of Stieve Nisson's 'Three Line Break' strategy

ang_AZad_Css ang_AZad_Css

The trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud

Stochastic Fan Stochastic Fan

A fan of Stochastic indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressions