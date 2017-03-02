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EA High and Low last 24 hours - expert for MetaTrader 5
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An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.
Hot Keys:
- The "H" key (case insensitive) — find the High price
- The "L" key (case insensitive) — find the Low price
To get the High and Low prices, the third form of call CopyHigh and CopyLow is used:
Requesting based on the first and last date of the required time interval:
string symbol_name, // Symbol name
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, // Period
datetime start_time, // Start date
datetime stop_time, // End date
double high_array[] // Array to copy High prices
);
Requesting based on the first and last date of the required time interval:
string symbol_name, // Symbol name
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, // Period
datetime start_time, // Start date
datetime stop_time, // End date
double low_array[] // Array to copy Low prices
);
The time interval is represented as follows:
datetime start_time = stop_time-24*60*60; // start date and time
start_time <-> stop_time
Visualization:
For convenience, text information is displayed on the chart (the example with low prices):
Also a vertical line is displayed in the chart (it shows the left border of the time interval), and a horizontal line is shown (means the searched price) — (the example with low prices):
The video with a sample search:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17528
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