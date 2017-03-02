An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.

Hot Keys:

The "H" key (case insensitive) — find the High price

The "L" key (case insensitive) — find the Low price

To get the High and Low prices, the third form of call CopyHigh and CopyLow is used:

Requesting based on the first and last date of the required time interval:

int CopyHigh (

string symbol_name,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,

datetime start_time,

datetime stop_time,

double high_array[]

);

Requesting based on the first and last date of the required time interval:

int CopyLow (

string symbol_name,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,

datetime start_time,

datetime stop_time,

double low_array[]

);

The time interval is represented as follows:

datetime stop_time = TimeCurrent ();

datetime start_time = stop_time- 24 * 60 * 60 ;

start_time <-> stop_time

Visualization:

For convenience, text information is displayed on the chart (the example with low prices):

Also a vertical line is displayed in the chart (it shows the left border of the time interval), and a horizontal line is shown (means the searched price) — (the example with low prices):





The video with a sample search:



