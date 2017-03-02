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EA High and Low last 24 hours - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.

Hot Keys:

  • The "H" key (case insensitive) — find the High price
  • The "L" key (case insensitive) — find the Low price

To get the High and Low prices, the third form of call CopyHigh and CopyLow is used:

Requesting based on the first and last date of the required time interval:

int  CopyHigh(
   string           symbol_name,      // Symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe,        // Period
   datetime         start_time,       // Start date
   datetime         stop_time,        // End date
   double           high_array[]      // Array to copy High prices
   );

Requesting based on the first and last date of the required time interval:

int  CopyLow(
   string           symbol_name,     // Symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe,       // Period
   datetime         start_time,      // Start date
   datetime         stop_time,       // End date
   double           low_array[]      // Array to copy Low prices
   );

The time interval is represented as follows:

         datetime stop_time   = TimeCurrent();              // stop date and time
         datetime start_time  = stop_time-24*60*60;         // start date and time  

start_time <-> stop_time

Visualization:

For convenience, text information is displayed on the chart (the example with low prices):

EA High and Low last 24 hours comment 

 

Also a vertical line is displayed in the chart (it shows the left border of the time interval), and a horizontal line is shown (means the searched price) — (the example with low prices):

EA High and Low last 24 hours lines

The video with a sample search:


 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17528

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