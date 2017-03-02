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AutoMagic - library for MetaTrader 5
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It does not matter that the same EA may be running on the same symbol and the same timeframe on different charts.
The library provides 8 modes to shift the basic magic number
- SHIFT_ZERO - in this mode only 1 magic is used in the Expert Advisor (100% guarantee that it will not match other magic numbers)
- SHIFT_TWO - 4 magic numbers
- SHIFT_THREE - 8 magic numbers
- SHIFT_FOUR - 16 magic numbers
- SHIFT_SIX - 64 magic numbers
- SHIFT_EIGHT - 256 magic numbers
- SHIFT_TEN - 1024 magic numbers
- SHIFT_SIXT - 65536 magic numbers
The greater the shift, the greater the probability of finding matching magic numbers in the terminal.
The library includes a built-in function IsMyMagic, which compares this magic number with the EA's magic number, using magic numbers from the EA's magic range.
IMPORTANT! If you receive a magic number with one of the above parameters (eg SHIFT_THREE), only thos parameter must be passed to the comparison function!
IMPORTANT! Once you close a chart, Magic cannot be restored!
Example of the library can be reviewed in the Test_AutoMagic.mq5 Expert Advisor
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17523
The IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parametersNRTR_extr_ZigZag
The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR_extr algorithm.
Trading system using the IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicatorEA High and Low last 24 hours
An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.