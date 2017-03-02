It does not matter that the same EA may be running on the same symbol and the same timeframe on different charts.

The library provides 8 modes to shift the basic magic number

SHIFT_ZERO - in this mode only 1 magic is used in the Expert Advisor (100% guarantee that it will not match other magic numbers)

SHIFT_TWO - 4 magic numbers

SHIFT_THREE - 8 magic numbers

SHIFT_FOUR - 16 magic numbers

SHIFT_SIX - 64 magic numbers

SHIFT_EIGHT - 256 magic numbers

SHIFT_TEN - 1024 magic numbers

SHIFT_SIXT - 65536 magic numbers

The greater the shift, the greater the probability of finding matching magic numbers in the terminal.

The library includes a built-in function IsMyMagic, which compares this magic number with the EA's magic number, using magic numbers from the EA's magic range.

IMPORTANT! If you receive a magic number with one of the above parameters (eg SHIFT_THREE), only thos parameter must be passed to the comparison function! IMPORTANT! Once you close a chart, Magic cannot be restored!

Example of the library can be reviewed in the Test_AutoMagic.mq5 Expert Advisor