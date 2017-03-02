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Libraries

AutoMagic - library for MetaTrader 5

prostotrader
prostotrader

prostotrader

5 codes 152 topics 5838 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
AutoMagic.mqh (4.4 KB) view
Test_AutoMagic.mq5 (4.14 KB) view
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It does not matter that the same EA may be running on the same symbol and the same timeframe on different charts.

The library provides 8 modes to shift the basic magic number

  • SHIFT_ZERO - in this mode only 1 magic is used in the Expert Advisor (100% guarantee that it will not match other magic numbers)
  • SHIFT_TWO - 4 magic numbers
  • SHIFT_THREE - 8 magic numbers
  • SHIFT_FOUR - 16 magic numbers
  • SHIFT_SIX - 64 magic numbers
  • SHIFT_EIGHT - 256 magic numbers
  • SHIFT_TEN - 1024 magic numbers
  • SHIFT_SIXT - 65536 magic numbers

The greater the shift, the greater the probability of finding matching magic numbers in the terminal.

The library includes a built-in function IsMyMagic, which compares this magic number with the EA's magic number, using magic numbers from the EA's magic range.

IMPORTANT! If you receive a magic number with one of the above parameters (eg SHIFT_THREE), only thos parameter must be passed to the comparison function!

IMPORTANT! Once you close a chart, Magic cannot be restored!

Example of the library can be reviewed in the Test_AutoMagic.mq5 Expert Advisor

AutoMagic

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17523

IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF

The IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

NRTR_extr_ZigZag NRTR_extr_ZigZag

The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR_extr algorithm.

Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4

Trading system using the IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator

EA High and Low last 24 hours EA High and Low last 24 hours

An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.