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Experts

Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.mq5 (14.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (121.8 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.mq5 (18.33 KB) view
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Trading system using the IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.

Place IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.ex5 compiled file to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 expert file contains the Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include this indicator in the expert's executable file.

The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope:

#resource \\Indicators\\IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.ex5

Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function:

//---- getting handle of the IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator
InpInd_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),InpInd_Timeframe,"::Indicators\\IBS_RSI_CCI_v4",IBSPeriod,MAType,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice,CCIPeriod,CCIPrice,porog,MAType_VKWB,RangePeriod_VKWB,SmoothPeriod_VKWB);

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17527

AutoMagic AutoMagic

The library allows to automatically assign 'magic' to an Expert Advisor on any symbol and any timeframe. It allows having up to 65535 magic numbers in one Expert Advisor.

IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF

The IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

EA High and Low last 24 hours EA High and Low last 24 hours

An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.

Exp_WeightOscillator_Direct Exp_WeightOscillator_Direct

The trading system is based on direction changes of the wighted oscillator WeightOscillator