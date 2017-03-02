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Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading system using the IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.
Place IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.ex5 compiled file to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
After compilation, the Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 expert file contains the Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include this indicator in the expert's executable file.
The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope:
Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function:
InpInd_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),InpInd_Timeframe,"::Indicators\\IBS_RSI_CCI_v4",IBSPeriod,MAType,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice,CCIPeriod,CCIPrice,porog,MAType_VKWB,RangePeriod_VKWB,SmoothPeriod_VKWB);
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17527
The library allows to automatically assign 'magic' to an Expert Advisor on any symbol and any timeframe. It allows having up to 65535 magic numbers in one Expert Advisor.IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF
The IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters
An example of receiving the High and Low prices of bars over the past 24 hours.Exp_WeightOscillator_Direct
The trading system is based on direction changes of the wighted oscillator WeightOscillator