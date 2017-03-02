Trading system using the IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.

Place IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.ex5 compiled file to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 expert file contains the Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include this indicator in the expert's executable file.

The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope:

#resource \\Indicators\\IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.ex5

Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function:



InpInd_Handle= iCustom ( Symbol (),InpInd_Timeframe, "::Indicators\\IBS_RSI_CCI_v4" ,IBSPeriod,MAType,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice,CCIPeriod,CCIPrice,porog,MAType_VKWB,RangePeriod_VKWB,SmoothPeriod_VKWB);

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results