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MFICandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A Keltner Channel drawn relative to the average value of the MFI oscillators as a sequence of candlesticks.
Fig1. The MFICandleKeltner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17530
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