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Indicators

RSICandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The RSI indicator in the candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to RSI averaging.

Fig1. The RSICandleKeltner indicator

Fig1. The RSICandleKeltner indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17456

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