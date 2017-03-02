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RSICandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The RSI indicator in the candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to RSI averaging.
Fig1. The RSICandleKeltner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17456
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