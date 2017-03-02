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Objective_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Objective indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The Objective_HTF repeater indicator requires the compiled custom indicator file Objective.mq5 in order to compile. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
After compilation, the Objective_HTF.ex5 indicator file contains the Objective.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the Objective indicator in the executable file.
The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope:
//---- Include custom indicators in the indicator code as resources #resource \\Indicators\\Objective.ex5
Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function:
//--- getting the handle of the Objective indicator Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol_,TimeFrame,"::Indicators\\Objective",Sample,Quartile_1,Quartile_2,Quartile_3,0);
Thus, the compiled executable file of the repeater indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.
Fig1. The Objective_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17458
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