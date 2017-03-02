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SilverTrend v3 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — John Smith , author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
SilverTrend v3 — trading based on the analysis of the High, Low and Close prices of bars.
Results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.01 to 2016.12.21:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17439
The New Martin Expert Advisor opens two opposite positions upon start. OnTradeTransaction handling. When Take Profit triggers, it opens a position (one position) in the same direction. The intersection of two MA indicators is a signal to open a position of a larger lot.TDI-2_Cloud_HTF
The TDI-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The class allows to easily determine from your MQL5 programs any changes in the Market Watch window (change of symbol sorting, adding, deleting a symbol or a set of symbols), as well as opening and closure of charts, and the availability of the one click trading option on the current chart, on which the program is running.Alpha Trend Spotter Price Action
Semaphore signal indicator based on the price action strategy looking for the strongest intraday trend, which can notify about trend change by generating an alert, sending an email or a push notification to a mobile device.