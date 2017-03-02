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SilverTrend v3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11439
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
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Author of the idea — John Smith author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

SilverTrend v3 — trading based on the analysis of the High, Low and Close prices of bars.

Results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.01 to 2016.12.21:

 SilverTrend v3 tester

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17439

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