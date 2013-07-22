Join our fan page
JeromeClock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6923
Real author:
Jerome
The indicator displays the time in different time zones on a chart.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.04.2008.
Figure 1. The JeromeClock indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1744
