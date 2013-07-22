CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JeromeClock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6923
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
jeromeclock.mq5 (11.24 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Jerome

The indicator displays the time in different time zones on a chart.

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.04.2008.

Figure 1. The JeromeClock indicator

Figure 1. The JeromeClock indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1744

XO XO

The indicator without averaging of the data array, that is a Buy/Sell decision is made in one move.

Range Ratio Range Ratio

An indicator for short term trading, it can be used as a signal for closing a position or as the filter to enter one.

MQL4 to MQL5 compatibility library MQL4 to MQL5 compatibility library

Version 1.2 - MQL5\Include\mql4compat.mqh

Damiani_volatmeter Damiani_volatmeter

The volatility meter with the indication in the form of a colored cloud