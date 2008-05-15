CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Clock v 1.3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
47759
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Clock_v1_3.mq4 (8.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Jerome

You can also set the color to be used for data output.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8075

FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION

Trading strategy named Fx-chaos is the result of integration of Bill Williams' Chaos Theory, A. Elders' trading strategy (triple choice), and Ryan Jones' Fixed Ratio money management method.

RelDownTrLen RelDownTrLen

The indicator displays the ratio between the length of the current down-trend (in bars) and the total length of the period barsToProcess (of course, in bars, as well) where the down-trend is searched for.

Graphical Calculator Graphical Calculator

It allows you to calculate profits, StopOuts, and margin, just moving in the chart three lines that correspond with the opening level, StopLoss and TakeProfit of the position.

Halifax Halifax

Leading Edge trend estimator with bands.