Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8034
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator without averaging of the data array, that is a Buy/Sell decision is made in one move.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.
Figure 1. The XO indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1745
Range Ratio
An indicator for short term trading, it can be used as a signal for closing a position or as the filter to enter one.WildersDMI
A complex trend indicator that uses ADX for calculations
JeromeClock
The indicator displays the time in different time zones on a chartMQL4 to MQL5 compatibility library
Version 1.2 - MQL5\Include\mql4compat.mqh