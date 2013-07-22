CodeBaseSections
XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8034
(25)
xo.mq5 (5.28 KB) view
The indicator without averaging of the data array, that is a Buy/Sell decision is made in one move.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.

Figure 1. The XO indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1745

