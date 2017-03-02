The MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR Expert Advisor has been created using the MQL5 Wizard, on the basis of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) signals and the Parabolic SAR trend indicator.

The Expert Advisor only works at the moment of new bar emergence:











input string Expert_Title = "MQL5 Wizard MACD" ;

ulong Expert_MagicNumber = 756 ;

bool Expert_EveryTick = false ;

Входные параметры:

Variable Value Disclaimer Signal threshold value to open [0...100] 20 A threshold value to open a position. Valid values from "0" to "100" Signal threshold value to close [0...100] 100 A threshold value to close a position. Valid values from "0" to "100" Price level to execute a deal 0.0 Distance from the current price. If "0" - open at the current price, if "-xx" - pending Stop orders will be placed, if "+xx" - pending Limit orders will be placed. Stop Loss level (in points) 50.0 The price level for Stop Loss Take Profit level (in points) 115.0 The price level for Take Profit Expiration of pending orders (in bars) 5 Pending order lifetime (in bars) MACD Period of fast EMA 12 MACD - fast EMA period MACD Period of slow EMA 24 MACD - slow EMA period MACD Period of averaging of difference 9 MACD - moving average period of the MACD indicator MACD Prices series PRICE_CLOSE MACD - type of prices used for calculations MACD Weight [0...1.0] 0.9 Weight of MACD signals Parabolic SAR Speed increment 0.02 Parabolic SAR - price change step - acceleration factor Parabolic SAR Maximum rate 0.2 Parabolic SAR - maximum step Parabolic SAR Weight [0...1.0] 0.1 Weight of Parabolic SAR signals



Testing results on EURUSD, M15 from 2016.01.10 to 2017.01.11, initial deposit 30,000: