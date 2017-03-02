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MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR Expert Advisor has been created using the MQL5 Wizard, on the basis of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) signals and the Parabolic SAR trend indicator.
The Expert Advisor only works at the moment of new bar emergence:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string Expert_Title ="MQL5 Wizard MACD"; // Document name
ulong Expert_MagicNumber =756; //
bool Expert_EveryTick =false;
//| Inputs |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string Expert_Title ="MQL5 Wizard MACD"; // Document name
ulong Expert_MagicNumber =756; //
bool Expert_EveryTick =false;
Входные параметры:
|Variable
|Value
|Disclaimer
|Signal threshold value to open [0...100]
|20
|A threshold value to open a position. Valid values from "0" to "100"
|Signal threshold value to close [0...100]
|100
|A threshold value to close a position. Valid values from "0" to "100"
|Price level to execute a deal
|0.0
|Distance from the current price. If "0" - open at the current price, if "-xx" - pending Stop orders will be placed, if "+xx" - pending Limit orders will be placed.
|Stop Loss level (in points)
|50.0
|The price level for Stop Loss
|Take Profit level (in points)
|115.0
|The price level for Take Profit
|Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
|5
|Pending order lifetime (in bars)
|MACD Period of fast EMA
|12
|MACD - fast EMA period
|MACD Period of slow EMA
|24
|MACD - slow EMA period
|MACD Period of averaging of difference
|9
|MACD - moving average period of the MACD indicator
|MACD Prices series
|PRICE_CLOSE
|MACD - type of prices used for calculations
|MACD Weight [0...1.0]
|0.9
|Weight of MACD signals
|Parabolic SAR Speed increment
|0.02
|Parabolic SAR - price change step - acceleration factor
|Parabolic SAR Maximum rate
|0.2
|Parabolic SAR - maximum step
|Parabolic SAR Weight [0...1.0]
|0.1
|Weight of Parabolic SAR signals
Testing results on EURUSD, M15 from 2016.01.10 to 2017.01.11, initial deposit 30,000:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17357
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