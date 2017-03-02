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MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR Expert Advisor has been created using the MQL5 Wizard, on the basis of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) signals and the Parabolic SAR trend indicator.

The Expert Advisor only works at the moment of new bar emergence:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title            ="MQL5 Wizard MACD"; // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber      =756;                //
bool                     Expert_EveryTick        =false;  

Входные параметры:

VariableValueDisclaimer
Signal threshold value to open [0...100]20A threshold value to open a position. Valid values from "0" to "100"
Signal threshold value to close [0...100]100A threshold value to close a position. Valid values from "0" to "100"
Price level to execute a deal0.0Distance from the current price. If "0" - open at the current price, if "-xx" - pending Stop orders will be placed, if "+xx" - pending Limit orders will be placed.
Stop Loss level (in points)50.0The price level for Stop Loss
Take Profit level (in points)115.0The price level for Take Profit
Expiration of pending orders (in bars) 5Pending order lifetime (in bars)
MACD Period of fast EMA12MACD - fast EMA period
MACD Period of slow EMA 24MACD - slow EMA period
MACD Period of averaging of difference9MACD - moving average period of the MACD indicator
MACD Prices seriesPRICE_CLOSEMACD - type of prices used for calculations
MACD Weight [0...1.0]0.9Weight of MACD signals
Parabolic SAR Speed increment0.02Parabolic SAR - price change step - acceleration factor 
Parabolic SAR Maximum rate0.2Parabolic SAR - maximum step
Parabolic SAR Weight [0...1.0]0.1Weight of Parabolic SAR signals 


Testing results on EURUSD, M15 from 2016.01.10 to 2017.01.11, initial deposit 30,000:

MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR tester 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17357

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