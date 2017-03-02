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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Robot_MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7378
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of idea — Iurii Tokman, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
MACD based Expert Advisor.
Example of opening a SELL position:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17359
MQL5 Wizard MACD Parabolic SAR
The Expert Advisor has been created using the MQL5 Wizard, on the basis of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) signals and the Parabolic SAR trend indicator.up3x1
The iMAs on the current period.
XMA-XN_HTF
The XMA-XN indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.SnakeInBorders
SnakeInBorders calculates the channel of a filtered market, which is limited by two borders BorderTop[] and BorderBot[], and it calculates the signal Mart[].