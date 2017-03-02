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Robot_MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7378
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Robot_MACD.mq5 (15.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of idea — Iurii Tokmanauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.    

MACD based Expert Advisor.

Example of opening a SELL position:

Robot_MACD Sell

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17359

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