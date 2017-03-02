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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
up3x1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — PPP, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The iMAs on the current period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17352
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