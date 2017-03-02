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up3x1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

izhutov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3629
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
up3x1.mq5 (35.65 KB) view
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Author of the idea — PPPauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.   

The iMAs on the current period. 

 up3x1 test

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17352

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