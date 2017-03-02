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Bull vs Medved - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5347
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
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The Expert Advisor makes trading decisions based on simple candlestick combinations. It is designed for use on the H4 period.

Author of the idea — Andreyauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.    

Testing results on EUSUSD, H4, from 2015.01.11 to 2017.01.11, initial deposit 10000:

Bull vs Medved tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17348

up3x1_premium_v2M up3x1_premium_v2M

Two iMAs on the current period and one on PERIOD_D1.

Waddah Attar Win Waddah Attar Win

Pending Buy Limit (BuyLimit) and Sell Limit (SellLimit) orders. Using OnTradeTransaction().

True Scalper Profit Lock True Scalper Profit Lock

Two iMA indicators with hard coded periods of 3 and 7, and on iRSI indicator with the period of 2.

up3x1 up3x1

The iMAs on the current period.