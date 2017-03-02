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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bull vs Medved - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5347
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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The Expert Advisor makes trading decisions based on simple candlestick combinations. It is designed for use on the H4 period.
Author of the idea — Andrey, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Testing results on EUSUSD, H4, from 2015.01.11 to 2017.01.11, initial deposit 10000:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17348
up3x1_premium_v2M
Two iMAs on the current period and one on PERIOD_D1.Waddah Attar Win
Pending Buy Limit (BuyLimit) and Sell Limit (SellLimit) orders. Using OnTradeTransaction().
True Scalper Profit Lock
Two iMA indicators with hard coded periods of 3 and 7, and on iRSI indicator with the period of 2.up3x1
The iMAs on the current period.