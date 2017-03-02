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SimpleTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4815
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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The Expert Advisor compares open prices of the zero and third bar.
Author of the idea is Oleksandr, author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.
Condition to open a Buy position:
- If the opening price of a zero bar is higher than the opening price of the third bar.
Condition to open a Sell position:
- If the opening price of a zero bar is less than or equal the opening price of the third bar.
Position is closed by StopLoss or at the beginning of the next bar:
Since the EA works at the moment of emergence of a new bar, it is equipped with several protection steps — so as to avoid missing a whole bar due to possible position opening errors.
For example, if we cannot update the current prices, we should then reset the timer (static variable):
//--- prices fails, reset the timer
if(!RefreshRates())
{
curTime=iTime(1);
return;
}
Also we check the result of the trading operation:
- The Buy or Sell method must return true
- and the ResultDeal method should return a non-zero value
{
//--- Since we work on a new bar, if refresh of current
//--- prices fails, reset the timer
if(!RefreshRates())
{
curTime=iTime(1);
return;
}
//--- Since we work on a new bar, if if a trade operation fails,
//--- reset the timer
if(m_trade.Sell(Lots,NULL,m_symbol.Bid(),m_symbol.Ask()+StopLoss*m_adjusted_point))
if(m_trade.ResultDeal()!=0)
return;
curTime=iTime(1);
return;
}
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17274
Derived from the NRTR indicator, provided with a new visual display.AIS1
The EA works based on the analysis of Open, High and Low.