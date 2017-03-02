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SimpleTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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4815
Rating:
(17)
Published:
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SimpleTrade .mq5 (13.42 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor compares open prices of the zero and third bar.

Author of the idea is Oleksandrauthor of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.   

Condition to open a Buy position:

         if(iOpen(0)>iOpen(3))

- If the opening price of a zero bar is higher than the opening price of the third bar.

Condition to open a Sell position:

         if(iOpen(0)<=iOpen(3))

- If the opening price of a zero bar is less than or equal the opening price of the third bar.

SimpleTrade Sell
 

Position is closed by StopLoss or at the beginning of the next bar:

SimpleTrade Close All 

Since the EA works at the moment of emergence of a new bar, it is equipped with several protection steps — so as to avoid missing a whole bar due to possible position opening errors.

For example, if we cannot update the current prices, we should then reset the timer (static variable):

            //--- Since we work on a new bar, if refresh of current
            //--- prices fails, reset the timer
            if(!RefreshRates())
              {
               curTime=iTime(1);
               return;
              }

Also we check the result of the trading operation:

  1. The Buy or Sell method must return true
    1. and the ResultDeal method should return a non-zero value
if an error occurs, we reset the timer:

         if(iOpen(0)<=iOpen(3))
           {
            //--- Since we work on a new bar, if refresh of current
            //--- prices fails, reset the timer
            if(!RefreshRates())
              {
               curTime=iTime(1);
               return;
              }
            //--- Since we work on a new bar, if if a trade operation fails,
            //--- reset the timer
            if(m_trade.Sell(Lots,NULL,m_symbol.Bid(),m_symbol.Ask()+StopLoss*m_adjusted_point))
               if(m_trade.ResultDeal()!=0)
                  return;
            curTime=iTime(1);
            return;
           }

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17274

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