The Expert Advisor compares open prices of the zero and third bar.

Author of the idea is Oleksandr, author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.

Condition to open a Buy position:

if ( iOpen ( 0 )> iOpen ( 3 ))

- If the opening price of a zero bar is higher than the opening price of the third bar.

Condition to open a Sell position:

if ( iOpen ( 0 )<= iOpen ( 3 ))

- If the opening price of a zero bar is less than or equal the opening price of the third bar.





Position is closed by StopLoss or at the beginning of the next bar:

Since the EA works at the moment of emergence of a new bar, it is equipped with several protection steps — so as to avoid missing a whole bar due to possible position opening errors.

For example, if we cannot update the current prices, we should then reset the timer (static variable):





if (! RefreshRates ())

{

curTime= iTime ( 1 );

return ;

}

Also we check the result of the trading operation:

The Buy or Sell method must return true and the ResultDeal method should return a non-zero value

if an error occurs, we reset the timer: