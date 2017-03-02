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BIG DOG - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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BIG DOG.mq5 (19.2 KB) view
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The EA places pending stop orders BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP.

Recommended timeframe — M15. 

Author of the idea — Yuriauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.   

Trading rules:

  • Find the maximum price value in the interval between 14 and 16 hours terminal time and place a pending Buy stop order at this level. Find the minimum price value in the interval between 14 and 16 hours terminal time and place a pending Sell stop order at this level.
  • The distance between the maximum and minimum should be no more than 50 points, otherwise the orders should not be placed.
  • Take Profit is 30 points. 
  • Stop Loss is set at the price level of the opposite trade. Untriggered orders are deleted at the end of the day.


 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17250

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