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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BIG DOG - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 5036
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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The EA places pending stop orders BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP.
Recommended timeframe — M15.
Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trading rules:
- Find the maximum price value in the interval between 14 and 16 hours terminal time and place a pending Buy stop order at this level. Find the minimum price value in the interval between 14 and 16 hours terminal time and place a pending Sell stop order at this level.
- The distance between the maximum and minimum should be no more than 50 points, otherwise the orders should not be placed.
- Take Profit is 30 points.
- Stop Loss is set at the price level of the opposite trade. Untriggered orders are deleted at the end of the day.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17250
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