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2MA_4Level - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7278
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
2MA_4Level.mq5 (25.5 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor uses the values of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

Author of idea — Iurii Tokmanauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

Operation Principle

2 SMA — fast and slow. The averaging period of the fast SMA is always less than that of the slow one.

Also uses the following levels:

+ 250 points along Y

+ 500 points along Y

- 250 points along Y

- 500 points along Y

Results:

2MA_4Level tester 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17239

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