Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
2MA_4Level - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7278
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor uses the values of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.
Author of idea — Iurii Tokman, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Operation Principle
2 SMA — fast and slow. The averaging period of the fast SMA is always less than that of the slow one.
Also uses the following levels:
+ 250 points along Y
+ 500 points along Y
- 250 points along Y
- 500 points along Y
Results:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17239
Altarius RSI Stohastic
Uses two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators and one iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index). Calculates the lot size based on the analysis of closed trades.gazonkos
The Expert Advisor searches for the momentum: iClose(t2)-iClose(t1).