The Expert Advisor uses the values of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

Author of idea — Iurii Tokman, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Operation Principle

2 SMA — fast and slow. The averaging period of the fast SMA is always less than that of the slow one.

Also uses the following levels:

+ 250 points along Y

+ 500 points along Y

- 250 points along Y

- 500 points along Y