CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Corr RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9399
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Corr_RSI.mq5 (34.66 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is the "corrected" version of RSI. It can calculate the usual 7 types of RSI :
  • Cuttler's RSI
  • Ehlers' smoothed RSI
  • Harris' RSI
  • Rapid RSI
  • RSI
  • RSX
  • Slow RSI

You can turn the "correcting" on or off (using the "correction" period). Also, 4 types of color/trend/state changes are available. It is similar to step rsi but it should not be mixed with it. They are completely different indicators. A usual, you can turn the "correction" on and off and you can chose the criteria for "trend" or over bought / over sold finding out based on:

  • on slope change
  • on outer levels cross
  • on middle level ("fake zero line") cross
  • or on original rsi value cross (in which case rsi is used as a sort of a signal line)

The usual parameters experimenting is advised. The above example on a larger scale:



Corr average Corr average

Average using dr. Andreas Uhl's "correction method.

iCrosshairClickTarget iCrosshairClickTarget

iCrosshairClickTarget indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an improved version of iCrosshair indicator for MetaTrader 4.

MACD ca MACD ca

MACD ca - sort of a "step MACD" or "corrected MACD".

VWAP bands VWAP bands

Volume weighted average bands.