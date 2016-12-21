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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Corr RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the "corrected" version of RSI. It can calculate the usual 7 types of RSI :
You
can turn the "correcting" on or off (using the "correction" period).
Also, 4 types of color/trend/state changes are available. It is similar to step rsi but it should not be mixed with it. They are completely different indicators. A usual, you can turn the "correction" on and off and you can chose the criteria for "trend" or over bought / over sold finding out based on:
The usual parameters experimenting is advised. The above example on a larger scale:
- Cuttler's RSI
- Ehlers' smoothed RSI
- Harris' RSI
- Rapid RSI
- RSI
- RSX
- Slow RSI
You
can turn the "correcting" on or off (using the "correction" period).
Also, 4 types of color/trend/state changes are available. It is similar to step rsi but it should not be mixed with it. They are completely different indicators. A usual, you can turn the "correction" on and off and you can chose the criteria for "trend" or over bought / over sold finding out based on:
- on slope change
- on outer levels cross
- on middle level ("fake zero line") cross
- or on original rsi value cross (in which case rsi is used as a sort of a signal line)
The usual parameters experimenting is advised. The above example on a larger scale:
Corr average
Average using dr. Andreas Uhl's "correction method.iCrosshairClickTarget
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