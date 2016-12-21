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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD ca - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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"Step" or "corrected" macd (using the same method for correction that is used in averages).
Corrected
values tend to be good filters, but they should not be mixed with the
filters we are using. The values for the "corrected" method are
different from "filtered" values.
Corrected
values tend to be good filters, but they should not be mixed with the
filters we are using. The values for the "corrected" method are
different from "filtered" values.
For additional help, there is a choice of possible ways how the "trend" is found out:
- on slope change
- on zero line cross
- or on original macd value cross (in which case macd is used as a sort of a signal line)
Also you can control if the "correction" is needed at all (by adjusting the "correction" period) when you can get the original MACD value displayed.
With some experimenting a nice filter can be achieved and this way a probable new life to a good old macd can be added.
Corr RSI
Corr RSI - "step" or "corrected" RSI.Corr average
Average using dr. Andreas Uhl's "correction method.
VWAP bands
Volume weighted average bands.Corr velocity
"Corrected" velocity (smoother momentum).