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Indicators

iCrosshairClickTarget - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
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Views:
9855
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
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iCrosshairClickTarget indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an improved version of iCrosshair indicator for MetaTrader 4 published in CodeBase on 2016.05.12

Added 'click Target' and the trend line, with text of the 'number of bars between target and crosshair', and the difference in pips between price at target level and price at crosshair level.

Update_1: 2016/12/21

Update_2: 2021/11/21 ==> Add information to tooltips with Range High-Low.


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