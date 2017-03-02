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SendClose - expert for MetaTrader 5

cmillion | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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SendClose.mq5 (20.53 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor opens or closes positions at the intersection of lines.

Author of the idea — Vladimir Khlystovauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

The EA draws 4 lines: "LINE BUY", "LINE SELL" and two "CLOSE" lines. 

Your task is to move the lines to positions where you intend to perform a specific action to a position. I.e. Вuy, Sell, Close.

Positions are opened or closed when the Ask is above the corresponding line and Bid is below. I.e. when the price crosses one of the four lines.

The figure shows an example of trading.

The number of lines can be reduced using the variables:

DRAW_SELL — draw the Sell line
DRAW_BUY — draw the Buy line
DRAW_CLOSE1 — draw the Close1 line
DRAW_CLOSE2 — draw the Close2 line

Additional external variables lot — lot size and order — maximum number of orders. CLOSE lines can be used as a trailing stop when placed at a certain angle.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17227

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