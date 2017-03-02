The Expert Advisor opens or closes positions at the intersection of lines.

Author of the idea — Vladimir Khlystov, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The EA draws 4 lines: "LINE BUY", "LINE SELL" and two "CLOSE" lines.



Your task is to move the lines to positions where you intend to perform a specific action to a position. I.e. Вuy, Sell, Close.



Positions are opened or closed when the Ask is above the corresponding line and Bid is below. I.e. when the price crosses one of the four lines.

The figure shows an example of trading.

The number of lines can be reduced using the variables:

DRAW_SELL — draw the Sell line

DRAW_BUY — draw the Buy line

DRAW_CLOSE1 — draw the Close1 line

DRAW_CLOSE2 — draw the Close2 line





Additional external variables lot — lot size and order — maximum number of orders. CLOSE lines can be used as a trailing stop when placed at a certain angle.