Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SendClose - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5076
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor opens or closes positions at the intersection of lines.
Author of the idea — Vladimir Khlystov, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The EA draws 4 lines: "LINE BUY", "LINE SELL" and two "CLOSE" lines.
Your task is to move the lines to positions where you intend to perform a specific action to a position. I.e. Вuy, Sell, Close.
Positions are opened or closed when the Ask is above the corresponding line and Bid is below. I.e. when the price crosses one of the four lines.
The figure shows an example of trading.
The number of lines can be reduced using the variables:
DRAW_SELL — draw the Sell line
DRAW_BUY — draw the Buy line
DRAW_CLOSE1 — draw the Close1 line
DRAW_CLOSE2 — draw the Close2 line
Additional external variables lot — lot size and order — maximum number of orders. CLOSE lines can be used as a trailing stop when placed at a certain angle.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17227
The Expert Advisor uses Parabolic SAR and three EMAs (with the periods of 10, 25 and 50).Master_MM_Droid
Four trading strategies in one Expert Advisor.
The Expert Advisor searches for the momentum: iClose(t2)-iClose(t1).Altarius RSI Stohastic
Uses two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators and one iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index). Calculates the lot size based on the analysis of closed trades.