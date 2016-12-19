RSI (OMA) that shows automatic Fibonacci levels for RSI.



If the prices smoothing period is set to > 1, then the indicator calculates one of the chosen RSI (OMA) values. If the price smoothing is set to <= 1, then the calculated value is RSI. RSI can be one of the 7 types:



Cuttler's RSI

Ehlers' smoothed RSI

Harris' RSI

Rapid RSI

RSI



RSX

Slow RSI

For any RSI value calculated, the indicator automatically shows the Fibonacci levels, so that the value of rsi can be estimated using those levels.





