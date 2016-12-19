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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rsi(oma) with auto Fibonacci levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSI (OMA) that shows automatic Fibonacci levels for RSI.
If the prices smoothing period is set to > 1, then the indicator calculates one of the chosen RSI (OMA) values. If the price smoothing is set to <= 1, then the calculated value is RSI. RSI can be one of the 7 types:
- Cuttler's RSI
- Ehlers' smoothed RSI
- Harris' RSI
- Rapid RSI
- RSI
- RSX
- Slow RSI
For any RSI value calculated, the indicator automatically shows the Fibonacci levels, so that the value of rsi can be estimated using those levels.
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