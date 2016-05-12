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Indicators

iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover - indicator for MetaTrader 4

awran5
awran5

awran5

11 codes 1 topic 24 comments
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iCrosshair.mq4 (19.7 KB) view
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iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover

Interactive crosshair indicator with real-time candle analytics displayed in a single-line info bar. Press 'T' or click the lines to freeze/unfreeze.

preview.png

preview2.png

Also available for MT5

What's New in v2.0

Feature v1.x (2015-2016) v2.0 (2026)
Toggle Mode Click only ✅ Click + 'T' key
Comment Format bar / pips / price ✅ Full analytics line
Range Display ❌ None ✅ Total candle size
Wick Display Absolute (pips) ✅ Percentage of Range
Body% ❌ None ✅ Body as % of Range
Close Time ❌ None ✅ Full date & time
Symbol Support Forex only ✅ All asset classes
Tooltip Fields All or nothing ✅ Customizable
Line Smoothness Basic ✅ Two-tier updates

Features

  • Keyboard Shortcut - Press 'T' to toggle tracking mode instantly
  • Smooth Movement - Lines update immediately without lag
  • Freezable Lines - Use as Support/Resistance references
  • Universal Support - Forex (pips), Metals, Indices, Crypto (points)

Info Bar Format

Bar:5 | Pips:12.3 | O:1.0850 H:1.0875 L:1.0820 C:1.0860 | Range:55 | Body:40% | UW:25% LW:35% | Vol:1234 | 2026.01.15 14:00
Metric Description
Bar Bar index from current (0 = current bar)
Pips Distance from cursor to bar's close price
O/H/L/C OHLC prices (compact format)
Range Total candle size in pips/points
Body% Body as percentage of Range
UW%/LW% Upper/Lower Wick as percentage of Range
Vol Tick volume for the bar
Close Time Date and time of candle close


Parameters

Display Options

  • ShowTooltip (true) - Show/hide tooltip on hover
  • ShowComment (true) - Show/hide the info bar
  • Show_OHLC (true) - Include O/H/L/C prices
  • Show_Volume (true) - Include tick volume
  • Show_Ratios (true) - Include Range, Body%, UW%, LW%

Visual Settings

  • LineColor (SlateGray) - Crosshair line color
  • LineStyle (Dot) - Line style
  • LineWidth (1) - Line thickness (1-5)

Performance

  • InfoUpdateInterval (50ms) - Info bar update frequency

How to Use

  1. Add indicator to any chart
  2. Hover over any candle to see instant analytics
  3. Press 'T' or click lines to freeze/unfreeze
  4. Frozen lines can be used as S/R references

Measure Distance

  1. Position the crosshair at point A
  2. Press 'T' to freeze
  3. Click anywhere on the chart (point B)
  4. Read: Bars: X / Pips: X / Price: X

Changelog v2.0

  • Complete rewrite of original iCrosshair v1.x
  • Added keyboard shortcut 'T' for toggle
  • Added compact info bar with Range, Body%, UW%, LW%
  • Added Close Time display
  • Added universal symbol support
  • Optimized with two-tier update strategy
  • Namespaced object names to prevent conflicts

Author

Awran5

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